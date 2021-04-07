Today will be windy and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph with gradually clearing skies. Fire danger will stay high. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be beautiful with warm highs in the upper 70s and a westerly breeze.

Scattered showers and storms will develop late Friday afternoon and evening. A few could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Saturday will be cooler in the 60s. Sunday will be warmer in the 70s.