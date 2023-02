After a chilly start, we will see nice weather today.

Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

It will be windy today as well. We’ll see southerly winds gusting over 30+ mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low-30’s.

Sunny and warm Sunday. Highs will be in the 60’s with breezy winds again.

Next chance of rain moves in on Tuesday. Even a chance of snow across Western Oklahoma.