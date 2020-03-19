Breaking News
Windy and Warm Thursday, 30 Degrees Colder Friday!

Friday AM Wind Chills

Thursday afternoon will be mild and windy with southwesterly winds increasing to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible for portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma! Highs will jump to the mid to upper 70s with some sunshine. A few showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma.  A powerful cold front will sweep across the state tonight, dropping lows to the 30s and 40s. Strong north winds will create wind chills in the teens and 20s for Friday morning!  Highs Friday will only reach the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

A freeze is likely Saturday morning. Highs will stay below normal this weekend in the 50s and 60s with rain possible Saturday night into early Sunday.  Temperatures will rebound quickly, climbing to the upper 70s by Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 59°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 0% 76° 59°

Friday

47° / 38°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 38°

Saturday

52° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 29°

Sunday

63° / 38°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 63° 38°

Monday

67° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 67° 45°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 77° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 52°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
68°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
72°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
41°

39°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
39°

