Windy and Warm Thursday, 30 Degrees Colder Friday!

Thursday afternoon will be mild and windy with southwesterly winds increasing to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible for portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma! Highs will jump to the mid to upper 70s with some sunshine. A few showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. A powerful cold front will sweep across the state tonight, dropping lows to the 30s and 40s. Strong north winds will create wind chills in the teens and 20s for Friday morning! Highs Friday will only reach the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

A freeze is likely Saturday morning. Highs will stay below normal this weekend in the 50s and 60s with rain possible Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will rebound quickly, climbing to the upper 70s by Tuesday!