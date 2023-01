After a great weekend, the nice weather continues.

We’ll see clear skies and a cold start Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30’s with some folks starting below freezing.

Sunny, warm and windy Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Fire danger will be elevated, especially across Western Oklahoma this week.

Some rain possible Wednesday, but it looks like it will stay dry heading into the weekend.