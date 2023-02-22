Wednesday will be warm and windy with extreme fire danger out west. A RED FLAG WARNING and a HIGH WIND WARNING have been issued for the panhandle with gusts to 70 mph possible! Western Oklahoma could have blowing dust.

A cold front will start to move into northern Oklahoma resulting in temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The rest of the state will climb to the mid 70s under sunny skies. Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the 40s. Lows will plummet to the 20s

Friday morning with wind chills to the single digits! Friday will be cool and cloudy with areas of drizzle. Light showers are possible Saturday. Showers and storms are likely Sunday night with severe weather possible.