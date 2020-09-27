Windy conditions give way to a week of fantastic Fall weather

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

A cold front has brought quite the change! Sunday night, few storms and rain will fade away after midnight. While most storms will remain sub-severe, a few may have strong to marginally severe wind gusts and hail south and east of OKC. Winds will remain up until early Monday with northerly gusts to 40mph! After a cool Monday morning, absolutely gorgeous weather will be here all week with most days in the 70s. -Meteorologist Aaron Brackett