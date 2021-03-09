Windy, Extreme Fire Danger Through Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for northern, western and portions of central Oklahoma. South winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. The dryline will move east, bringing critical fire danger conditions to our panhandle where a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued. The dryline will move farther east tomorrow, bringing extreme fire danger conditions to western Oklahoma. Highs will soar to the 70s and 80s through Thursday.

A few storms are possible in north central Oklahoma Wednesday evening and could be severe with up to quarter size hail and 60 mph winds. Severe storms are possible Friday and Saturday as our main storm system arrives. Areas of heavy rain will be possible Friday through Sunday with up to 2 or 3 inches of statewide rain totals!