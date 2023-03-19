Strong southerly winds will be with us for a majority of the work week, which will boost temperatures. Along with the warmer weather, an area of low pressure will bring strong to severe storms later in the week.

Look for highs near 60 Monday with 70s by midweek. Fire danger will be elevated much of the week.

A cold front will enter the state Thursday along with a trough of low pressure sparking strong to severe storms Thursday.

Cooler weather will follow the rain and storms toward next weekend.

Stay tuned as we get closer to Thursday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett