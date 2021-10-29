Windy Friday, Spooktacular Weekend Forecast

Friday will be windy, sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay strong out of the north at 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.  Winds drastically decrease overnight – clear skies, light winds and dry air will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s with areas of frost possible.  Saturday will be beautiful with highs near 70, sunshine and light winds.

A dry, cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, dropping highs to the mid 60s Sunday. Trick-or-Treaters may want to wear extra layers under costumes.  

A strong system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and a big cool-down. We may see our first freeze Thursday morning. 

