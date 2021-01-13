Windy, High Fire Danger Thursday and Friday

Enjoy above normal temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s today! Skies will stay mostly sunny with a light southwesterly breeze. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will move across the state early Thursday and strong northwesterly winds will follow. Winds will stay at 20 to 35 mph through Friday. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible, especially Friday. Winds decrease this weekend with cool highs in the 40s. There’s a small chance for a shower on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

