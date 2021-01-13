Windy, High Fire Danger Thursday and Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
High Winds Thursday and Friday

High Winds Thursday and Friday

Enjoy above normal temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s today! Skies will stay mostly sunny with a light southwesterly breeze. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will move across the state early Thursday and strong northwesterly winds will follow.  Winds will stay at 20 to 35 mph through Friday. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible, especially Friday.  Winds decrease this weekend with cool highs in the 40s. There’s a small chance for a shower on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 58° 36°

Thursday

52° / 31°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 52° 31°

Friday

45° / 28°
Windy
Windy 0% 45° 28°

Saturday

44° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 29°

Sunday

49° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 34°

Monday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 54° 34°

Tuesday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 46° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
30°

30°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
30°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
34°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

45°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

50°

6 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

7 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter