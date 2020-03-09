Live Now
Windy, Mild Start to the Work Week

Weather
Monday Forecast

Monday Forecast

After a soggy start, skies will clear Monday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state bringing a strong northwesterly wind.  Winds will stay breezy overnight, creating wind chills in the 20s.  Highs tomorrow will climb slightly above normal in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.  There’s a low chance for rain early Wednesday, mainly north and east.

Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s before a cold front sweeps across the state Thursday.  Scattered showers and storms will develop Friday and Saturday with cooler highs in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest!

Monday

68° / 50°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 20% 68° 50°

Tuesday

63° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 63° 38°

Wednesday

68° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 59°

Thursday

76° / 63°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 76° 63°

Friday

52° / 52°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 52° 52°

Saturday

54° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 54° 41°

Sunday

52° / 43°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 52° 43°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
61°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
63°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

