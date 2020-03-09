Windy, Mild Start to the Work Week

After a soggy start, skies will clear Monday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state bringing a strong northwesterly wind. Winds will stay breezy overnight, creating wind chills in the 20s. Highs tomorrow will climb slightly above normal in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. There’s a low chance for rain early Wednesday, mainly north and east.

Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s before a cold front sweeps across the state Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will develop Friday and Saturday with cooler highs in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest!