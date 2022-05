Wind speeds have been elevated the last few days, and they are set to increase more Sunday night.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday evening and overnight with winds remaining high. Wind gusts in central Oklahoma will approach 40mph while some will be near 50mph in western parts of the state.

While speeds will settle somewhat Monday morning, the holiday will still be warm and windy with scattered storms forming northwest later in the day.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett