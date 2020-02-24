Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Windy Start to the Work Week, Winter Mix Possible Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rain/Winter Mix Tuesday

Rain/Winter Mix Tuesday

Monday will be windy with some late day clearing. Highs will climb to the upper 40s to upper 50s.  Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies. Isolated showers will develop across western and central Oklahoma.  Highs Tuesday will range from the low 40s north to the low 50s south with increasing clouds.  Winds will stay strong out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph.  Scattered showers will move across northern and central Oklahoma late in the day.  A light winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma but no accumulation is expected.

Cold air rushes into the state Tuesday night with flurries possible. No accumulation is expected.  Wind chills will drop to the single digits Wednesday morning and will stay in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon.  A big warming trend will send highs to the 60s and 70s by the weekend! Stay tuned for the latest.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 41°
Windy with showers ending
Windy with showers ending 20% 50° 41°

Tuesday

50° / 38°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 50° 38°

Wednesday

41° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 41° 29°

Thursday

54° / 25°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 54° 25°

Friday

56° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 32°

Saturday

63° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 36°

Sunday

70° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
48°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
49°

51°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
51°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
51°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

45°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter