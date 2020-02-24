Windy Start to the Work Week, Winter Mix Possible Tuesday

Monday will be windy with some late day clearing. Highs will climb to the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies. Isolated showers will develop across western and central Oklahoma. Highs Tuesday will range from the low 40s north to the low 50s south with increasing clouds. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph. Scattered showers will move across northern and central Oklahoma late in the day. A light winter mix is possible in northwestern Oklahoma but no accumulation is expected.

Cold air rushes into the state Tuesday night with flurries possible. No accumulation is expected. Wind chills will drop to the single digits Wednesday morning and will stay in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon. A big warming trend will send highs to the 60s and 70s by the weekend! Stay tuned for the latest.