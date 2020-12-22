Windy Tuesday, Colder Wednesday

Enjoy one more mild day before colder air arrives! Tuesday will be mild and windy with highs in the mid 60s and a south wind around 20 to 25 mph. Fire danger will be high in western Oklahoma. Lows will range from the 30s and 40s northwest to the 50s across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma as a cold front starts to move across the state. Strong northerly winds will follow through Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to the 30s and 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Christmas Eve will be cool in the 40s with a breezy northwesterly wind and sunny skies. Temperatures will be frigid Christmas morning in the 20s, followed by a nice warm-up to the 50s. Our next big storm system arrives in the middle of next week, bringing snow chances and an arctic blast. Stay tuned for updates.