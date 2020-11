After wind gusts of 40-50 mph most of the day Saturday, a cold front will move through the state and calm the breezes.

Saturday night, expect lows down around 40. Some 30s will be found further north.

Clear skies will be with us not only Sunday, but almost all of this upcoming work week! Expect a cool day with highs around 60 Sunday.

Temps will warm nicely through the 70s by week’s end.

The next chance for rain arrives next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett