Windy Wednesday with Falling Temps and Extreme Fire Danger

Wind Advisory Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state until 6PM.  Northwesterly winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph!  Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s Wednesday afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and 30s!  Fire danger will be near-critical for western Oklahoma.  Lows will drop to the teens and 20s tonight with wind chills in the single digits and teens.  Christmas Eve will be windy, sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.  Winds finally decrease Christmas Day with warmer highs in the mid 50s and sunshine!

A powerful storm system arrives Tuesday through Wednesday. Arctic air will make winter weather possible. A lot could change with the track and timing so stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

46° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Thursday

44° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 44° 25°

Friday

58° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 37°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 42°

Sunday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 33°

Monday

42° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 42° 28°

Tuesday

39° / 32°
Showers
Showers 20% 39° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

49°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

49°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

49°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

48°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

48°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

46°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
46°

44°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
44°

40°

6 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
40°

38°

7 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
38°

36°

8 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
36°

35°

9 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
0%
28°

