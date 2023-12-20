Mild weather will last all the way into the weekend despite two storm systems bringing rain and even Winter thunderstorms!

Look for cloudy skies the rest of Wednesday into Thursday morning with very mild temps into the overnight.

Rain begins west Thursday morning gradually shifting east all day. Despite the rain, temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next system arrives Saturday into early parts of Christmas eve!

There will likely be enough energy for some thunderstorms, mainly Saturday night though Sunday morning!

A cold front sweeps across the state and temperatures will plummet to the 40s for Christmas Day. Snow is possible in the panhandle late Christmas into the 26th. Next week will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett