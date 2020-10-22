Winter one-two punch on the way, frozen precip likely

The first of a couple blasts of cold air arrives Thursday night with rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This evening, look for mild conditions before a strong front moves in from north to south. By Friday morning, temps will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s until midday.

Clouds will be clearing slowly through the day.

Expect cool, but nice weather Saturday with sunny skies and highs near 60.

After calm weather Saturday, a powerful front arrives Sunday. Temps will begin in the 70s falling to the 30s and 40s straight through midweek. Right now, cold rain is very likely with the possibility of some frozen precip, especially west Monday through Tuesday.

Stay tuned as this will change as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett