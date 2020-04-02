Winter Returns Friday

We have one more mild day to enjoy on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be strong out of the south at 20 mph. An isolated storm is possible today, mainly for southeastern and northwestern Oklahoma. A powerful cold front will start to move across our state overnight. Scattered showers and storms will develop. A strong north wind will follow and temperatures will plummet. There’s even a small chance for flurries or sleet pellets in northwestern Oklahoma early Friday! Wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s by mid morning Friday. Wind chills will stay in the 30s for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Lows will drop to the upper 30s Saturday morning with patchy frost possible! We will have a brief break Saturday before another chance of rain moves in Sunday. Temperatures will climb to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.