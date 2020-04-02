Live Now
Winter Returns Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Friday Morning Wind Chills

Friday Morning Wind Chills

We have one more mild day to enjoy on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be strong out of the south at 20 mph. An isolated storm is possible today, mainly for southeastern and northwestern Oklahoma.  A powerful cold front will start to move across our state overnight. Scattered showers and storms will develop. A strong north wind will follow and temperatures will plummet. There’s even a small chance for flurries or sleet pellets in northwestern Oklahoma early Friday!  Wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s by mid morning Friday.  Wind chills will stay in the 30s for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Lows will drop to the upper 30s Saturday morning with patchy frost possible! We will have a brief break Saturday before another chance of rain moves in Sunday. Temperatures will climb to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 50°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 0% 72° 50°

Friday

45° / 41°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 60% 45° 41°

Saturday

56° / 38°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 56° 38°

Sunday

63° / 45°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 63° 45°

Monday

77° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 81° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 83° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
58°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
62°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
64°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
64°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
67°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
69°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
68°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

61°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

60°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

56°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
56°

53°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
53°

50°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
50°

46°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
46°

