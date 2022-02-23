Here’s the latest on freezing rain (Ice) accumulation thru Thursday morning. Heaviest ice accumulations likely in eastern OK with amounts possibly 1/2″ or greater with power outages. In central OK more sleet and less ice so ice amounts more like a glaze tonight into Thu AM. However, that’s falling on top of the significant sleet accumulations from Wed AM. The combination of sleet accumulation and then a glaze of ice means very slick and hazardous travel across all of central OK #okwx

