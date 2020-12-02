Winter Storm continues in NW Oklahoma, over a foot of snow possible!

A Winter storm continues to bury parts of western and northwestern Oklahoma with up to a foot of snow. Here are the totals as of mid-afternoon.

As we continue through the evening and overnight hours, additional snowfall is likely west of highway 81. A dusting from Enid south to the west OKC metro, and up to several inches in already hard hit northwestern Oklahoma. Expect mainly light rain in Oklahoma City and surrounding places. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s with cooler weather west.

Expect cloudy skies and morning drizzle Thursday. A few flakes of snow may mix in. Highs will be near 40.

Warmer and dry weather arrives for the weekend with widespread 50s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

42° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 42° 34°

Thursday

40° / 27°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 40% 40° 27°

Friday

55° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 30°

Saturday

55° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 30°

Sunday

53° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 53° 30°

Monday

56° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 56° 35°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Hourly Forecast

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
40°

42°

6 PM
Showers
40%
42°

42°

7 PM
Showers
50%
42°

42°

8 PM
Showers
60%
42°

42°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
42°

41°

10 PM
Light Rain
70%
41°

41°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
41°

41°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
41°

41°

1 AM
Light Rain
60%
41°

40°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
40°

40°

3 AM
Light Rain
60%
40°

39°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

39°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
39°

38°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
38°

36°

7 AM
Showers
50%
36°

35°

8 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
35°

36°

9 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
36°

36°

10 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
36°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

