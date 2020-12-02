Winter Storm continues in NW Oklahoma, over a foot of snow possible!

A Winter storm continues to bury parts of western and northwestern Oklahoma with up to a foot of snow. Here are the totals as of mid-afternoon.

As we continue through the evening and overnight hours, additional snowfall is likely west of highway 81. A dusting from Enid south to the west OKC metro, and up to several inches in already hard hit northwestern Oklahoma. Expect mainly light rain in Oklahoma City and surrounding places. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s with cooler weather west.

Expect cloudy skies and morning drizzle Thursday. A few flakes of snow may mix in. Highs will be near 40.

Warmer and dry weather arrives for the weekend with widespread 50s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett