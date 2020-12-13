Winter Storm Continues Sunday, Icy Roads Possible Monday Morning

Forecast Snow Totals

Snow will continue until mid afternoon for OKC then flurries will linger until the evening. Temperatures will hover around freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s.  Lows will drop to the teens tonight with clearing skies.  Any leftover slush on the roads will freeze, creating icy spots for Monday morning.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. 

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday bringing snow to the northern half of the state. Stay tuned for the latest on forecast snow totals and timing!

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

34° / 21°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 100% 34° 21°

Monday

45° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 45° 31°

Tuesday

37° / 25°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 57% 37° 25°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 40° 24°

Thursday

50° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 50° 36°

Friday

54° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 54° 35°

Saturday

52° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 52° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 AM
Snow
76%
33°

33°

10 AM
Rain/Snow
100%
33°

34°

11 AM
Light Rain
91%
34°

34°

12 PM
Light Rain
86%
34°

34°

1 PM
Rain
93%
34°

34°

2 PM
Rain
96%
34°

34°

3 PM
Rain/Snow
72%
34°

34°

4 PM
Snow Showers
48%
34°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
34°

33°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
33°

31°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
31°

31°

8 PM
Clear
7%
31°

30°

9 PM
Clear
6%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
6%
29°

27°

11 PM
Clear
6%
27°

26°

12 AM
Clear
6%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
6%
25°

24°

2 AM
Clear
7%
24°

23°

3 AM
Clear
7%
23°

22°

4 AM
Clear
7%
22°

23°

5 AM
Clear
7%
23°

22°

6 AM
Clear
7%
22°

23°

7 AM
Clear
7%
23°

23°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
23°

