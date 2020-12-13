Winter Storm Continues Sunday, Icy Roads Possible Monday Morning

Snow will continue until mid afternoon for OKC then flurries will linger until the evening. Temperatures will hover around freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Lows will drop to the teens tonight with clearing skies. Any leftover slush on the roads will freeze, creating icy spots for Monday morning. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday bringing snow to the northern half of the state. Stay tuned for the latest on forecast snow totals and timing!