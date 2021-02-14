Winter storm continues to hammer Oklahoma, bitter cold air continues to intensify

A dangerous Winter storm continues to dump additional snow all over the state. To make matters worse northerly winds are making snow drifts that will grow several feet high in some spots.

Here’s future radar for this evening.

Notice the bulk of the snow will still be falling in central and eastern Oklahoma with things winding down to just flurries out west. Track the snow here.

Through the rest of the day, several inches of additional accumulation can be expected.

This evening and tonight, wind chill values will continue ranging from -10 to -25 degrees. This is dangerous and possibly deadly for anyone stuck outside. Remember to protect the 3 Ps!

We will have a cold, but mostly dry day Monday before another storm system brings several more inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett