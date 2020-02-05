Breaking News
Winter Storm Continues

Weather

Winter Storm

Winter Storm Details

A WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 6 PM. The heaviest snow and sleet will happen this morning. There will be a lull around noon before another band of snow moves into central and southern Oklahoma this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below freezing and roads conditions will worsen. A final band of snow or flurries will be possible this evening before we dry out.

Temperatures will drop to the mid teens tonight resulting in snow packed roads turning into ice! Sunshine returns tomorrow helping melt snow. Highs will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

33° / 19°
Snow
Snow 70% 33° 19°

Thursday

39° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 39° 28°

Friday

48° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 48° 32°

Saturday

47° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 47° 35°

Sunday

55° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 55° 42°

Monday

56° / 37°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 56° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 49° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

8 AM
Snow
80%
27°

27°

9 AM
Snow Showers
60%
27°

28°

10 AM
Snow Showers
50%
28°

29°

11 AM
Snow Showers
40%
29°

31°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
34°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
35°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
35°

35°

5 PM
Snow Showers
40%
35°

33°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
33°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

31°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

27°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
27°

26°

3 AM
Clear
10%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
10%
25°

24°

5 AM
Clear
10%
24°

23°

6 AM
Clear
10%
23°

23°

7 AM
Clear
10%
23°

