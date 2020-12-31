Winter Storm For New Years

Today will be cloudy and cold in the mid 30s. Rain and freezing rain will move into southern Oklahoma by noon and gradually spread north. OKC will have areas of drizzle before rain moves in by the evening commute. Rain will transition to freezing rain this evening and overnight. Western Oklahoma will have freezing rain, sleet and snow. Heavy, blowing snow will develop overnight in western Oklahoma limiting visibility and creating slick and hazardous road conditions. Freezing rain will switch to sleet and snow for Oklahoma City early New Year’s Day. Snow will continue for northern and central Oklahoma until early afternoon. 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible for portions of west central and northwestern Oklahoma. OKC will see around 1 inch of snow (higher totals north and west, lower south and east).

Another system arrives bringing light snow overnight Friday through mid morning Saturday. An additional half of an inch of snow or sleet will be possible for northern and central Oklahoma. The rest of the weekend will be calm with a warming trend to the 50s early next week.