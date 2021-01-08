Winter Storm Grazes Oklahoma This Weekend

Weather
Posted:
Snow Possible Sunday

Snow Possible Sunday

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s with a light north wind.  Tonight will drop to around the freezing mark under mostly to partly cloudy skies.  Saturday will stay cloudy and cold with highs in the low 40s.

A winter storm will graze the Sooner state this weekend.  Texas will get the brunt of it with hazardous travel conditions west and south of Oklahoma Sunday.  A winter mix will develop in western Oklahoma Saturday evening. Light snow will be possible for portions of central and western Oklahoma Sunday morning. OKC may see flurries but no accumulation is expected. Portions of western Oklahoma could see up to an inch of snow. Highs will only climb to the mid 30s. Temperatures will warm the rest of the week to the 50s by Wednesday. 

7 Day Forecast

Friday

39° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 39° 32°

Saturday

41° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 41° 29°

Sunday

37° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 40% 37° 26°

Monday

40° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 40° 25°

Tuesday

48° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 28°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 33°

Thursday

53° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
34°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
36°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
35°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
37°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
38°

40°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
36°

35°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

34°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
34°

32°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
32°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

31°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
30°

30°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

