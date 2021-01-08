Winter Storm Grazes Oklahoma This Weekend

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s with a light north wind. Tonight will drop to around the freezing mark under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Saturday will stay cloudy and cold with highs in the low 40s.

A winter storm will graze the Sooner state this weekend. Texas will get the brunt of it with hazardous travel conditions west and south of Oklahoma Sunday. A winter mix will develop in western Oklahoma Saturday evening. Light snow will be possible for portions of central and western Oklahoma Sunday morning. OKC may see flurries but no accumulation is expected. Portions of western Oklahoma could see up to an inch of snow. Highs will only climb to the mid 30s. Temperatures will warm the rest of the week to the 50s by Wednesday.