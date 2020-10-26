Winter Storm Impacts Oklahoma

A powerful cold front and pattern change is bringing dangerous weather over the next 48-72 hours.

Freezing rain and ice will impact Central and Western Oklahoma.

Accumulating ice will cause slick spots on elevates surfaces like bridges. Roads will be hazardous as well.

Since the trees across the state haven’t had sufficient time to shed their leaves, the added weight of the ice and the strong winds will cause an increased risk of widespread power outages.

Very impactful weather over the next 48-72 hours so pay attention to the forecast.