Winter Storm Northwest, Rain East

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for northwestern OK through Friday morning. Surrounding areas are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Friday morning. The eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma will have showers and storms today. Northwestern Oklahoma will have heavy, wet snow with intensity increasing throughout the day. Rain will switch to snow for west central Oklahoma late this afternoon. Rain continues for OKC tonight and possibly switching to snow Thursday morning. Snow will continue across northern Oklahoma but the intensity will decrease. The system moves out by Thursday afternoon with the exception of a few sprinkles or flurries. Highs will only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies. Northwestern Oklahoma could see up to a foot of snow creating hazardous road conditions. Warmer air returns and temperatures will climb to the mid 50s by Saturday.

