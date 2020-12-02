Winter Storm Northwest, Rain East

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Winter Storm Details

Winter Storm Details

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for northwestern OK through Friday morning. Surrounding areas are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Friday morning.  The eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma will have showers and storms today. Northwestern Oklahoma will have heavy, wet snow with intensity increasing throughout the day.  Rain will switch to snow for west central Oklahoma late this afternoon.  Rain continues for OKC tonight and possibly switching to snow Thursday morning. Snow will continue across northern Oklahoma but the intensity will decrease. The system moves out by Thursday afternoon with the exception of a few sprinkles or flurries.  Highs will only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s under cloudy skies. Northwestern Oklahoma could see up to a foot of snow creating hazardous road conditions.  Warmer air returns and temperatures will climb to the mid 50s by Saturday.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 43° 34°

Thursday

40° / 27°
Rain and snow showers in the morning
Rain and snow showers in the morning 50% 40° 27°

Friday

54° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 54° 31°

Saturday

55° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 30°

Sunday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 55° 30°

Monday

51° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 51° 33°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 59° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

10 AM
Showers
40%
44°

42°

11 AM
Showers
60%
42°

43°

12 PM
Rain
70%
43°

43°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
43°

42°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
42°

42°

3 PM
Rain
70%
42°

42°

4 PM
Rain
70%
42°

41°

5 PM
Rain
70%
41°

40°

6 PM
Rain
70%
40°

40°

7 PM
Light Rain
70%
40°

39°

8 PM
Rain
70%
39°

39°

9 PM
Rain
70%
39°

38°

10 PM
Light Rain
70%
38°

38°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
38°

38°

12 AM
Showers
60%
38°

38°

1 AM
Showers
60%
38°

38°

2 AM
Showers
50%
38°

38°

3 AM
Showers
50%
38°

38°

4 AM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

5 AM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

6 AM
Showers
50%
37°

35°

7 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
35°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter