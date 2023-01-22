A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma.

Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday.

Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will likely be slushy.

Right now, several inches of snow appear likely, especially south of OKC. Stay tuned as we get closer so we can tack down the track and amount of cold air in the storm!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett