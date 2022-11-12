With cold air in place, a quickly moving area of low pressure looks to bring accumulating snow to the Sooner State!

Look for clear skies Saturday night with bitter cold in the 20s. South winds bring low 50s Sunday with sunny skies.

The Winter storm will come in quickly Monday with a mix of rain and snow beginning late morning from west to east across the state. Many locations will see mainly snow by the afternoon, and most of the state will be done with precip by the evening hours.

Here’s the latest snowfall accumulation 4Cast. This may still change within the next 24 hours, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett