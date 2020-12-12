Winter Storm to impact Oklahoma Sunday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at possible snowfall totals with storm system very late Saturday night thru Sunday afternoon. It’s a heavy wet slushy snow melting as it falls with temps near or just above freezing. Heaviest along and north of I 40 with 3-4 inches likely.  There will be heavier bands developing as this is a very intense upper storm system taking a favorable track for OKC and Tulsa.  Some heavier bands could produce up to 6 inches of heavy wet snow.  However, temps will be just above freezing so this will lesson impacts but still a significant storm!  A sharp cut off to only a slushy inch or less as you go south.  Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 47° 33°

Sunday

37° / 23°
Snow
Snow 96% 37° 23°

Monday

45° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 45° 30°

Tuesday

37° / 21°
Snow
Snow 70% 37° 21°

Wednesday

39° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 39° 25°

Thursday

49° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 49° 34°

Friday

55° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

41°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
38°

38°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
38°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
37°

37°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
37°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
37°

37°

3 AM
Showers
45%
37°

36°

4 AM
Showers
53%
36°

36°

5 AM
Light Rain
61%
36°

35°

6 AM
Rain/Snow
83%
35°

34°

7 AM
Snow
90%
34°

34°

8 AM
Snow
96%
34°

34°

9 AM
Snow
97%
34°

35°

10 AM
Snow
88%
35°

35°

11 AM
Snow
96%
35°

36°

12 PM
Snow
87%
36°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter