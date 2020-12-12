Here’s a look at possible snowfall totals with storm system very late Saturday night thru Sunday afternoon. It’s a heavy wet slushy snow melting as it falls with temps near or just above freezing. Heaviest along and north of I 40 with 3-4 inches likely. There will be heavier bands developing as this is a very intense upper storm system taking a favorable track for OKC and Tulsa. Some heavier bands could produce up to 6 inches of heavy wet snow. However, temps will be just above freezing so this will lesson impacts but still a significant storm! A sharp cut off to only a slushy inch or less as you go south. Jon Slater
Winter Storm to impact Oklahoma Sunday!
