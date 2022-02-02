A WINTER STORM WARNING continues through Friday for most of the state. The main round of winter weather arrives this afternoon, starting south and spreading northeast. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s this afternoon with single digit wind chills. Heavy snow will move into central Oklahoma by late afternoon and continue through the evening. OKC could see up to a half of a foot of snow.

Strong north winds will limit visibilities and cause blowing and drifting of snow. An ice storm will develop in southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon through tonight with up to a half of an inch of ice accumulations. Lows will drop to near 11 degrees with wind chills from -5 degrees to -15 degrees. A winter mix will continue across southeastern Oklahoma, with flurries in central Oklahoma Thursday morning.

Our next round arrives in western Oklahoma Thursday morning, spreading east across the state. The snow arrives late morning through the afternoon for OKC with an additional inch possible. The snow will be light and powdery, blowing and drifting easy with a strong north wind. Wind chills will stay below zero so bundle up! Slick spots will stick around Friday morning and highs will only climb to the mid 20s under sunny skies. We won’t climb above freezing until Sunday afternoon.