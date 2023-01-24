KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Please enter a search term.
by: Jon Slater
Posted: Jan 24, 2023 / 06:29 AM CST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 / 06:49 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter Storm Warnings are up and running for central Oklahoma today through 6 AM Wednesday.
Rain will change to snow later this morning and end late tonight. Significant accumulations are likely!
Submit
Δ
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.