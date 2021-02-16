Winter Storm Warning Through Wednesday

After record cold, highs will only climb to around 10 today. Flurries or light snow will be possible this afternoon. The main band of snow arrives in southwestern Oklahoma early to mid afternoon and spreads northeast across the state. The band will move into OKC by late afternoon and pick up through the evening. Our highest accumulations will likely happen tonight. Another band of heavy snow moves into southern Oklahoma early Wednesday. Areas of light snow or flurries will continue throughout the rest of Wednesday and taper by the evening. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible for the OKC Metro. Southern Oklahoma could see 6 to 10 inches. Northwestern Oklahoma will see until 4 inches of snow.

Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures slowly climb. We will finally climb above freezing Saturday and 50s return next week!