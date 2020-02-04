Winter Storm Warning

Major winter storm taking aim on Oklahoma tonight and Wednesday. A mix of wintry precipitation develops tonight and changes to heavy snow by Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through out Wednesday afternoon and gradually end from west to east Wednesday evening.

The heaviest snow falls along the I 44 zone from southwestern thru central and northeastern OK where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts.

There’s a sharp cut off to the northwest of I 44 on the snow with lesser amounts across western and northwestern OK. To the southeast across south central and eastern OK a mix of freezing and sleet will gradually change to snow but the mix will cut down on the snowfall totals in this area.

Temps will be below freezing so all roads snow packed and hazardous across much of the area!

The precipitation ends Wednesday night but temps stay really cold for a couple days after the storm.

The track of the storm could still change so please stay tuned to the very latest weather information as new data comes in.

Stay weather aware!