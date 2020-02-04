Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Winter Storm Warning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Major winter storm taking aim on Oklahoma tonight and Wednesday.  A mix of wintry precipitation develops tonight and changes to heavy snow by Wednesday morning.  Snow will continue through out Wednesday afternoon and gradually end from west to east Wednesday evening.

The heaviest snow falls along the I 44 zone from southwestern thru central and northeastern OK where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts.

There’s a sharp cut off to the northwest of I 44 on the snow with lesser amounts across western and northwestern OK.  To the southeast across south central and eastern OK a mix of freezing and sleet will gradually change to snow but the mix will cut down on the snowfall totals in this area.

Temps will be below freezing so all roads snow packed and hazardous across much of the area!

The precipitation ends Wednesday night but temps stay really cold for a couple days after the storm.

The track of the storm could still change so please stay tuned to the very latest weather information as new data comes in.

Stay weather aware!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

36° / 25°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 36° 25°

Wednesday

33° / 19°
Snow
Snow 70% 33° 19°

Thursday

39° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 39° 28°

Friday

48° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 48° 32°

Saturday

47° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 47° 35°

Sunday

55° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 55° 42°

Monday

56° / 37°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 56° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
30°

32°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

30°

1 AM
Snow Showers
60%
30°

30°

2 AM
Snow
60%
30°

29°

3 AM
Snow
80%
29°

29°

4 AM
Snow
90%
29°

29°

5 AM
Snow
90%
29°

28°

6 AM
Snow
90%
28°

28°

7 AM
Snow
80%
28°

28°

8 AM
Snow
80%
28°

28°

9 AM
Snow
70%
28°

29°

10 AM
Snow
60%
29°

30°

11 AM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

31°

12 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

32°

1 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

2 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

3 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

4 PM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

5 PM
Snow
60%
32°

31°

6 PM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter