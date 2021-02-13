Winter Storm Warning! Get prepared for dangerous cold temperatures and near blizzard conditions Oklahoma!

This is a true northern plains snow storm in Oklahoma. A combination of snow, blowing snow, drifting snow, strong winds, record cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chill temperatures on the way!

You have until this evening to prepare for this storm!

Here’s the timing for OKC: Snow arrives later tonight. Snow and blowing snow all day on Sunday tapering off to lighter snow Sunday night ending Monday morning.

Snowfall totals on average 8 to 10 inches across most of central OK. There will be some locally heavier amounts as you see on this graphic I posted.

It’s arctic air so lots of blowing and drifting and the snow actually piles up faster with arctic temperatures! So that’s why we are forecasting the higher snow amounts!

The cold is a big deal!! You can expect record cold temperatures and very low dangerous wind chill temperatures with this storm.

Temperatures will drop to below zero with wind chills from -20 to -30 very possible!

All roads will become snow packed and hazardous very quickly as the snow moves in late Saturday night.

This is a dangerous situation with the bitter cold temps. Please do not spend extended periods of time outside without good protection for the dangerous cold.

Another snow storm will impact Oklahoma late Tuesday and Wednesday with additional snowfall likely.

Stay tuned to the weather closely for updates as the exact track of this storm could still wobble north or south and change snowfall predictions somewhat. However, at this time, no major changes are expected.

Jon Slater