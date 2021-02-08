Winter Weather Advisory for OKC west thru north has expired. New Winter Weather Advisory for eastern OK thru Midnight.

Here’s the latest as of 7 PM Monday…..Winter Weather Advisory has expired for OKC Metro and points west thru north. It continues across portions of eastern and northeastern OK thru Midnight. Freezing drizzle is drying up but temps way below freezing so watch for slick spots especially bridges and overpasses. Temps will continue a slow fall tonight dropping into the 10s from OKC north and 20s / 30s to the south. Any standing water on roads will likely freeze up so please use caution traveling! Jon Slater

