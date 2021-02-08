Winter Weather Advisory for OKC west thru north has expired. New Winter Weather Advisory for eastern OK thru Midnight.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s the latest as of 7 PM Monday…..Winter Weather Advisory has expired for OKC Metro and points west thru north. It continues across portions of eastern and northeastern OK thru Midnight. Freezing drizzle is drying up but temps way below freezing so watch for slick spots especially bridges and overpasses.  Temps will continue a slow fall tonight dropping into the 10s from OKC north and 20s / 30s to the south.  Any standing water on roads will likely freeze up so please use caution traveling!  Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

28° / 22°
Drizzle
Drizzle 30% 28° 22°

Tuesday

30° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 30° 24°

Wednesday

31° / 19°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 31° 19°

Thursday

26° / 13°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 26° 13°

Friday

22° / 12°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 22° 12°

Saturday

21° /
Snow
Snow 30% 21°

Sunday

19° / 12°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 19° 12°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
21°

21°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
21°

21°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
21°

23°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
23°

23°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
23°

23°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
23°

22°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

21°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
21°

21°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
21°

21°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
21°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
22°

24°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
24°

26°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
26°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
26°

28°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

30°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

31°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
31°

29°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

27°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
26°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter