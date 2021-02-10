Winter Weather Continues Wednesday

Freezing mist and drizzle will continue today.

As we saw on Monday, it does not take much to create dangerous driving conditions.

There will be some slick spots on roads and especially bridges for through tonight.

Temperatures will only make it into the low 20’s this afternoon.

The freezing drizzle will push east tonight. There will even be some snow in Northern parts of the state tonight.

An early look at next week… it looks like the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a decade will move in.

We could see lows below zero across the state. That will only be the 4th time this has happened in OKC since 1990.

In the meantime, take it slow and use caution if you have to get out. Also watch that first step outside.