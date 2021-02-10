Winter Weather Continues Wednesday

Freezing mist and drizzle will continue today.

As we saw on Monday, it does not take much to create dangerous driving conditions.

There will be some slick spots on roads and especially bridges for through tonight.

Temperatures will only make it into the low 20’s this afternoon.

The freezing drizzle will push east tonight. There will even be some snow in Northern parts of the state tonight.

An early look at next week… it looks like the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a decade will move in.

We could see lows below zero across the state. That will only be the 4th time this has happened in OKC since 1990.

In the meantime, take it slow and use caution if you have to get out. Also watch that first step outside.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

22° / 15°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 22° 15°

Thursday

23° / 12°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 23° 12°

Friday

18° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 18°

Saturday

10° / -2°
Snow
Snow 40% 10° -2°

Sunday

/ -1°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% -1°

Monday

/
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40%

Tuesday

14° / 10°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 14° 10°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

19°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
19°

20°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
20°

21°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
21°

22°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
22°

23°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
23°

23°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
23°

25°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
25°

26°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
26°

26°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
26°

26°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
26°

24°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
24°

24°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
24°

24°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
24°

23°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
23°

23°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
23°

22°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
22°

22°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
22°

21°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
21°

21°

3 AM
Cloudy
8%
21°

20°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
20°

20°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
20°

19°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
19°

19°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
19°

