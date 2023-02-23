Friday and Saturday will be drizzly with Saturday highs in the low 40s Friday and Saturday near 50.

A BIG warmup happens Sunday as a trough approaches. Along with a few other ingredients, severe weather looks likely Sunday afternoon in western Oklahoma, and further into central parts of the state into the evening hours.

Spinning supercells may form in far western Oklahoma before the storms form into a line with embedded QLCS tornadoes. The line will be moving very fast from west to east. Its important to stay informed Saturday afternoon and evening.

This is still several days away and timing/chances may change, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett