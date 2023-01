Cloudy, cold and windy today.

Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight.

We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice the next few days.

The highest chance of snow will be in Northern Oklahoma.

The highest chance of ice will be in Southern Oklahoma.

Stay weather aware this week. We’ll keep you 4-Warned.