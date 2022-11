After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today.

It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s.

Winter weather moves in Monday.

Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise.

It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35 corridor by noon.

We could see some impressive totals (3″+) for some folks. That could cause some slick roads/bridges.