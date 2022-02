OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather moves into the forecast tonight.

We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice move in around sunrise.

The chance of ice means we will see slick spots on roads, bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps.

We’re also reporting multiple business, school and church closures across the state.

We will also see sub-zero wind chills, so make sure your pets are protected from the elements.

We could see power outages across parts of the state.

Stay-tuned for updates.