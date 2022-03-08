OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday will be cool with some clearing. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, 15 degrees below average.

Lows will drop to the upper 20s Tuesday night under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front arrives midday Thursday and temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon.

Winter weather arrives overnight Thursday through Friday. Light snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible. Most accumulations will be light.

Wind chills will stay in the teens through the afternoon. Temperatures slowly climb this weekend. Remember to “spring forward” one hour Saturday night before going to bed for Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures will jump to near 80 by Wednesday!