Winter Weather on the Way

Enjoy a brief warm-up Tuesday before our next batch of cold air arrives. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 50s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds will increase moisture in the atmosphere, setting the stage for Wednesday. As our main upper level storm system approaches, the storm will develop overhead. Scattered showers develop with rain picking up for OKC by late morning. Snow will develop in western Oklahoma, mainly late Wednesday. The heaviest snow will set up in northwestern Oklahoma. The freezing line will slowly move east overnight with snow mixing with rain for OKC early Thursday. Most of the snow will stay in northern Oklahoma. The system will exit in the afternoon. Highs Thursday will only climb to the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Warmer air will return with highs in the mid 50s by Saturday!

