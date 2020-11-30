Winter Weather Possible in Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday

Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s and a westerly breeze. Tonight will be clear, cold and calm with lows just below freezing. Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 50s with a strong south wind and increasing clouds.

Our storm system arrives Wednesday bringing scattered light showers across the state. Winter weather is possible for western and northern Oklahoma. Rain may transition to sleet and snow for the Metro Wednesday night and early Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system. Snow totals will depend on the timing of cold air and placement of the upper level low. Stay tuned for the latest!