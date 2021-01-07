Winter Weather Possible This Weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Light, Winter Weather Possible This Weekend

Light, Winter Weather Possible This Weekend

Today will be cloudy, breezy and cold with highs 10 degrees below normal. Wind chills will stay in the 30s. Rain will move east and exit the state this afternoon.  Lows will drop to near freezing overnight under cloudy skies. Some sunshine will return tomorrow with cool highs in the upper 30s and lighter north winds.

Our next system arrives this weekend, moving through Texas and grazing Oklahoma. Light rain will start in western Oklahoma late Saturday and transition to a mix overnight. Light snow or flurries will be possible for central and southern Oklahoma Sunday morning. Light snow accumulations are possible in western Oklahoma. A warming trend will follow next week and highs will reach the 50s and 60s by Wednesday. 

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

40° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 40° 33°

Friday

39° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 29°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 42° 30°

Sunday

38° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 38° 26°

Monday

42° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 28°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 48° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
39°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
38°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
38°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
39°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
39°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
40°

40°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
41°

41°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

39°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
39°

39°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
39°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
38°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
37°

37°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
37°

36°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
36°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
34°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
34°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter