Winter Weather Possible This Weekend

Today will be cloudy, breezy and cold with highs 10 degrees below normal. Wind chills will stay in the 30s. Rain will move east and exit the state this afternoon. Lows will drop to near freezing overnight under cloudy skies. Some sunshine will return tomorrow with cool highs in the upper 30s and lighter north winds.

Our next system arrives this weekend, moving through Texas and grazing Oklahoma. Light rain will start in western Oklahoma late Saturday and transition to a mix overnight. Light snow or flurries will be possible for central and southern Oklahoma Sunday morning. Light snow accumulations are possible in western Oklahoma. A warming trend will follow next week and highs will reach the 50s and 60s by Wednesday.