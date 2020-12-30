Winter Weather Possible Wednesday through Saturday

Rain will mix with sleet and snow briefly Wednesday. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces but roads will remain just wet. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies. We will dry out by mid afternoon with a break until tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Freezing rain and rain will move into southern Oklahoma early Thursday and spread north. Freezing rain and rain will be possible for the OKC Metro starting late morning through the afternoon. Ice, sleet and snow will be possible for western Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow will develop in northwestern Oklahoma Friday morning. Sleet and snow will continue for the OKC Metro Friday morning. The system moves out by midday.

Another system arrives Friday night and Saturday, bringing a round of light snow. Only light accumulations are expected at this time. The rest of the weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures in the 40s for Sunday. Temperatures will stay close to normal with calmer weather for the first full week of 2021!