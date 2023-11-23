A strong storm system arrives this weekend bringing cold rain and snow to parts of the state. Freezing drizzle is possible in northwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning. A few slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses but warm ground temperatures should prevent any major travel issues.

Sleet and snow will move across northwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning and the roads could turn slushy. A cold, soaking rain will move into central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

There is a narrow window of opportunity for sleet and snow mixing with rain early Sunday in central Oklahoma, including the Metro. No accumulation is expected as precip should be lighter than in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Also, ground temps will not turn cool as fast as further north.

Precipitation moves out of the state by mid morning Sunday. The rest of the day will be cold and breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Skies will slowly clear, however cold north winds will remain.

A hard freeze is likely early Monday with lows in the teens and 20s. Another storm system arrives late next week. Stay tuned for the latest!