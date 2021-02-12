Winter Weather Timeline

With the pending Winter Storm moving in this weekend, everyone wants to know:

“When is it going to snow?”

“How much will it snow?”

“How cold will it get?”

Here is the timeline of the storm.

“When will it Snow?”

Friday

We will see snow flurries all day. It will be a similar forecast to yesterday, but there will be some heavier snow with accumulations in Northwestern Oklahoma.

If you have plans to prepare for the Winter Storm, this afternoon will be “clear” enough to head out to get supplies. There will still be some slick spots on the roads, so use caution.

Saturday Saturday will also be a decent day to get supplies to prepare for the Winter Storm.

We will see flurries and light snow across Central Oklahoma.

Some heavier snow will develop across Western Oklahoma with a quick 1″-2″ of snow possible.

SUNDAY On Sunday we will see near-blizzard conditions with record-breaking snowfall.

In some parts of the state the total snowfall will be HIGHER than the high temperatures.

The snow will start in Western Oklahoma around midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The snow will move into Central Oklahoma by sunrise Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow will move into Central Oklahoma during the afternoon hours.

A foot of snow is definitely possible across Central and Western Oklahoma.

Temperatures will be in the single-digits with wind chills well BELOW zero. Dangerous cold Sunday.

Monday Monday is when the dangerous cold moves into the state.

Most of the heavy snow will move into Eastern Oklahoma.

We could see Wind Chills As cold as -20° across parts of the state.

Tuesday-Wednesday

The Wind Chills Tuesday morning could be some of the coldest we have ever seen across Oklahoma.

All-time record low temperatures will be threatened as well.

Dangerous Cold Tuesday morning.

Another round of snow is forecast to move in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

An additional 1″-3″ will be possible.

“How much will it Snow?”

Widespread areas of over 1 FOOT of total snowfall will be possible.

Normally when it snows over a few days in Oklahoma some of the snow ends up melting.

That will NOT happen this time.

“How Cold will it Get?” We will see overnight lows challenging all-time record lows early next week.

We will also see Wind Chills as cold as -30° to -40° as well.

This will be a high-impact, record-breaking dangerous storm.