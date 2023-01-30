OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s an updated look at the timeline and impacts of the upcoming waves of winter weather.

MONDAY NIGHT

Lows Monday night across the metro and state will dip into the teens and 20’s, so drip your faucets to protect your pipes.

Winds will be strong tonight as well so morning wind chills will be in the single-digits.

TUESDAY MORNING

The next wave of winter weather develops between 3-6 a.m. across Southwestern Oklahoma.

WHEN WILL IT MOVE INTO THE OKC METRO?

That second wave will move into the OKC Metro around 7-8 a.m.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

The winter weather will really start to ramp up across Eastern Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

The storms will clear the state Tuesday afternoon around 4-6 p.m. but lingering rain and freezing

The highest chance for ice will be across Southern Oklahoma Tuesday.

Some lingering freezing rain and sleet possible Wednesday afternoon.

The freezing rain threat will end early Thursday morning.